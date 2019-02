KUALA LUMPUR: The HIgh Court today allowed the prosecution to withdraw its application to transfer the case of Datuk Rizal Mansor, who is facing four corruption charges in connection with the solar energy project in Sarawak, to be tried jointly with Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s case.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah allowed the application after deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib informed that there was a technical error in the application.

Ahmad Akram said the prosecution was of the view that the application to transfer the case to be heard before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan should be withdrawn with liberty to file a fresh application.

As such the case would be heard before judge Collin.

In his submission Ahmad Akram said under Section 25 (2) of the Courts of Judicature Act (CoJA) 1964, the judge also had the discretion to transfer the case directly to any court.

Lawyer Ridha Abdah Subri, representing the former special officer of former Prime Minister, did not object to the withdrawal of the application. — Bernama