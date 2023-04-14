High Court allows Rafizi request for Sapura Energy ex-CEO’s remuneration

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today allowed an application by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli to obtain documents regarding Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin’s remuneration and incentive package paid by the company during his tenure as Sapura Energy Bhd chief executive officer (CEO).

Judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron@Haron ordered the company to produce the documents sought by Rafizi within one month from today.

The Pandan MP’s counsel Navpreet Singh when confirming the matter said that the application was granted as it is relevant to the defendant’s case.

“The next case management is fixed on May 15, namely to update the court in respect of the company’s compliance with the court’s decision for production of the said documents,” said Navpreet.

On Nov 24 last year, Rafizi filed the discovery application and amended his defence which he filed in July.

In the discovery application, Rafizi sought the court’s permission for Sapura Energy to reveal Shahril’s remuneration and incentive package.

Shahril filed the suit against Rafizi in May last year following Rafizi’s statements in three articles published through his social media accounts in response to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s statement wanting the government to inject more funds into Sapura Energy to save it.

Rafizi had opposed Najib’s view of further bailing out Sapura Energy, claiming that public funds should not be used to protect the elites. - Bernama