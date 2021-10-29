High Court dismisses woman’s appeal, upheld five years jail for driving against traffic flow

BUTTERWORTH: The Butterworth High Court here today dismissed the appeal by a former model who was found guilty of recklessly driving against the traffic flow which resulted in the death of a man three years ago.

Judge Datuk Amirudin Abd Rahman upheld Ng Pei Ven’s jail sentence of five years and a fine of RM18,000 handed down by the Magistrate’s Court in June last year after the prosecution successfully proved that Ng had driven against the flow of traffic along the North-South Highway, causing an accident that killed the motorist, Mohamad Fandi Rosli.

Her probationary licence has also been revoked, and she is not allowed a new driving permit for the next five years from the date of conviction.

In his judgement, Amirudin found the previous sentence was in accordance with the law and was not extreme against Ng as the offence committed by the woman was very serious as she drove against the traffic flow and endangering other road users.

The court also considered the case a public interest, and the punishment imposed was literal, that is, preventing the accused from repeating the mistake as well as teaching a lesson to the public.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ainy Suhailah Yunus prosecuted, while lawyer Cheah Eng Soon represented the accused.

Last June, Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court allowed Ng’s application for a stay of execution pending appeal and raised the bail to RM12,000 from RM7,000 previously.

On March 24, 2017, Ng pleaded not guilty to reckless and dangerous driving resulting in the death of Mohamad Fandi Rosli, 26, on the North-South Expressway, northbound at 7.50 am on March 14, 2017.

She was charged under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to RM20,000 upon conviction.-Bernama