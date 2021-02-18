High court orders Rosmah to enter defence on all three graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today ordered Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to enter her defence on all three corruption charges relating to the RM1.25-billion solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan made the ruling after finding that the prosecution had made out a prima facie case against Rosmah, 69, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“On the maximum evaluation of the evidence, I find the prosecution has proven a prima facie case on the accused on all charges,” the judge said.

Justice Mohamed Zaini said the prosecution had adduced credible evidence to prove the elements under the charges, which if unrebutted or unexplained, would warrant a conviction.

“I therefore call for the accused to enter her defence,” said the judge.

Rosmah chose to testify under oath from the witness stand.

Rosmah is facing one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribes were allegedly received through her former special officer, Datuk Rizal Mansor, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project, as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel gen-sets, for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta and at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 2017.

The charges framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, provide for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The prosecution was led by senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram while lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh was leading the defence team. -Bernama