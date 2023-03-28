High Court rejects analyst Kamarul Zaman’s appeal in defamation suit against Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today rejected an appeal by political analyst Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff in connection with his defamation suit against former Shah Alam Member of Parliament (MP) Khalid Abdul Samad.

Lawyer Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, who was representing Khalid, when contacted by reporters said Judge Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar dismissed the appeal in proceedings conducted via video conferencing.

According to him, the court upheld the Sessions Court’s ruling last year which favoured Khalid and ordered Kamarul Zaman to pay RM10,000 in costs to Khalid.

On April 29 last year, the Sessions Court threw out Kamarul Zaman’s suit after finding that Khalid had successfully put up a defence of fair comment.

On July 28, 2020, Kamarul Zaman sued Khalid over his article entitled “Pensyarah Melayu Bodohkan Melayu Ibarat Pegar Makan Padi” published by an online portal.

Khalid wrote the article on May 26, 2017 when commenting on Kamarul Zaman’s criticism of Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh’s book entitled “Becoming Hannah” in an article titled “Hannah Yeoh Contoh Hipokrasi Terbesar DAP’. - Bernama