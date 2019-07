KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur High Court today retained a six-day remand order imposed on former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz (pix) to assist the investigations into a series of viral sex videos targeted at a cabinet level minister.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah made the decision after hearing the arguments from all parties, namely deputy public prosecutor Mohd Radzi Abdul Razak and lawyer S. Ramesh, representing Haziq.

He however decided to amend the six-day remand order to four days for five individuals detained together with Haziq.

“Haziq would remain in police custody until Saturday.” he said.

Therefore, the five suspects are likely to be released tomorrow.

The six detainees, including Haziq are being investigated under Section 377B of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The magistrate had allowed the police to remand them on Monday for investigation for allegedly performing sexual intercourse against the order of nature and circulating the obscene videos.

A revision of the remand order was filed under the Criminal Procedure Code by the detainees saying the remand procedures were not followed and the six-day duration was too long.