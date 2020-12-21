High court sets 9 days to hear Tronoh Assemblyman’s rape case

IPOH: The High Court here today set nine days from March 30 next year to hear the case involving Tronoh Assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong (pix), who is charged with raping an Indonesian maid.

Judge Datuk Hashim Hamzah set March 30 to April 9 to hear the case following a decision by the Federal Court last Dec 15 in allowing the case to be transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

A total of 23 witnesses are expected to be called to testify, with 20 of them from the prosecution.

Earlier, the charge was read out to Yong again and he pleaded not guilty.

Yong, who is former Perak Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman, was charged with raping the 23-year-old Indonesian maid at a house in Meru Desa Park, between 8.15 pm and 9.15 pm on July 7, 2019.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Ainul Wardah Shahidan., who prosecuted, requested for an Indonesian interpreter who is conversant in the Sumbawa dialect, for the proceeding.

Yong is represented by lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh, while lawyer Azura Alias holds a watching brief for the victim and the Indonesian Embassy.

The court allowed Yong bail of RM15,000 with one surety. — Bernama