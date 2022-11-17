High Court throws out NGOs’ bid to challenge development at Bukit Cherakah

SHAH ALAM: Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today failed to obtain leave from the High Court to challenge the Selangor state government’s action in allowing development at the Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve.

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan, representing Pertubuhan Pelindung Khazanah Alam (PEKA) and the Shah Alam Community Forest Society (SACF) told Bernama that Judge Dr Shahnaz Sulaiman dismissed his clients’ application for leave for judicial review with no order as to costs.

“We have instructions from our clients to appeal against today’s decision,” he said adding that the verdict was made in an online proceeding today.

PEKA and SACF filed the application for leave last Aug 3 and named the Selangor government, State Executive Council, State Forestry Department director and the Petaling Land and Mines Department as respondents.

Lawyer Lusinthra Pillai Umadas also appeared for the two applicants while lawyers Siti Fatimah, Lau Kee Sern, KC Ng and Eunice Aw, R Ganapathi, Al Sabri and Sarah Low acted for the respondents.

The two NGOs seek to challenge a decision made by the four respondents on Nov 20, 2000, to allow development on the 406.22-hectare site through the implementation of a decision that was made 22 years ago.

They also seek a declaration on the need to hold a public inquiry over the development of the forest reserve, as stipulated under the National Forestry Act (Amendment) 2011. - Bernama