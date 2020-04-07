High Court to make decision on health candy suit against actress Fazura on May 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed May 6 for its decision on a health candy suit instituted against actress and singer Fazura for an alleged breach of contract.

Datuk Mohd Firuz Jaffril was scheduled to make his decision today but in view of the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed by the government to contain Covid-19, the new date was set, Bernama was told by lawyer Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan who is representing the artiste whose real name is Nur Fazura Shariffudin.

In the suit filed on Dec 16, 2017 by Narhamdan Abd Malek, the owner of a company Maydan Trading, against Nur Fazura, 37, as the first defendant, and Universal Music Sdn Bhd as the second defendant, Narhamdan claimed that he had entered into a contract with Universal Music on Aug 10, 2017 in order that Nur Fazura would market ‘Q Tab’, a hair, skin and nail health product in the form of candy that can be chewed, and which he owned and sold.

According to the terms of the agreement, Nur Fazura was supposed to market the product over a six-month period on social media, specifically the Instagram account of the artiste. She was also required to be featured in photographs and videos for use by Narhamdan in the marketing of the product.

In his suit, Narhamdan claimed that the contract had been breached in late September 2017, when Nur Fazura launched a separate health and beauty product called “TRUDOLLY ‘TruBeauty’ oleh Fazura” and marketed this product while his contract of Aug 10, 2017, was still in effect. This had created competition for the ‘Q Tab’ product and as the marketing of the product had been neglected, this caused Narhamdan to suffer a loss in sales.

The plaintiff is seeking the return of RM156,000 paid in August 2017, as well as damages amounting to RM141,755.61.

Meanwhile, in her defence filed on Jan 29, 2018, Nur Fazura stated that she had never entered into a contract with the plaintiff. — Bernama