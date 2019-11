PUTRAJAYA: The high number of deaths among individuals from groups still productive as workers due to smoking is alarming, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix).

Citing the 2015 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) report by the Health Ministry, he said smoking was recorded as the leading contributor to 20,000 deaths each year.

He said the study also showed 22.8% or five million Malaysians aged 15 years and above are smokers, with those aged between 20 and 54 being the highest smokers, the majority being men.

“This group is still productive and can contribute to the country’s economic growth.

“Certainly the loss of productivity due to health problems, including those resulting from the use of tobacco products, is a cause for concern to the government,” he said yesterday.

Dzulkefly said smoking is also a major factor in the risk of heart and pulmonary tract diseases that contribute to 15.7% of the 20,000 deaths recorded.

He said it was alarming that one-third or 2.8 million people in the country who are passive smokers, also suffer negative health effects similar to active smokers.

He said the ban on smoking at all food premises effective January next year was also based on the blue ribbon programme, initiated by 117 public eating outlets voluntarily, banning smoking in their shops in order to protect the interests of customers who do not smoke.

“This shows the strong support of restaurant owners in maintaining the health of Malaysians even though open dining areas have not yet been gazetted,” he said. — Bernama