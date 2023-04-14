High demand for flight tickets for Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 80 per cent of low-cost airline tickets have been sold out one week before Aidilfitri.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer, Riad Asmat said as of yesterday, the company has managed to sell about 82 per cent of the 11,400 additional seats for the period from April 19 until April 22.

He said among the most sought-after routes were Kuala Lumpur - Tawau, Johor Bahru - Kuching, Johor Bahru - Sibu and Kuala Lumpur - Kuching.

“However, there are still seats available for low-cost fixed-price tickets such as Kota Kinabalu to Johor Bahru, Johor Bahru to Kota Kinabalu, Bintulu to Kuala Lumpur, Kuching to Johor Bahru, Miri to Johor Bahru, Sibu to Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, and Tawau to Kuala Lumpur for the same period,“ he said in a statement to Bernama.

At the same time, seats for special additional flights at fixed low-cost price for flights between April 28 and May 1 are still available.

On March 7 the company launched 124 special additional fixed low-cost flights for Aidilfitri between April 19 and May 1.

Meanwhile, the newest low-cost airline MYAirline Sdn Bhd received a positive response when between 85 and 90 per cent of its tickets for all destinations have been sold in conjunction with festival.

Its chief executive officer Rayner Teo said Kota Bharu, Tawau and Kota Kinabalu received high demands to date.

“For now, there are still seats available but they selling fast.

“We will also be adding two additional flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Bharu from April 19 to April 21. We have already increased flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau from once a day to twice a day following high demand,“ he added. - Bernama