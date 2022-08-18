High demand for GiatMara from SPM leavers

TASEK GELUGOR: GiatMara has received 7,877 applications from individuals, especially Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers, to undergo training in various courses for the July intake.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Jabar Azman Jaafar said the figure showed a significant increase compared with January’s enrollment of 2,915 people, indicating high demand from young people to take up Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

“GiatMara is a skills training institution that is community-friendly in fulfilling its social responsibility to provide life-sustaining skills. We continue to compete aggressively and proactively to produce competitive graduates in the era of globalisation,” he told reporters after the Penang GiatMara Graduation Ceremony 2022 yesterday.

A total of 668 graduates received their certificates in various courses at the ceremony held at Perda Convention Centre, Kubang Menerong here.

Commenting further, he said the marketability of GiatMara graduates in the job market has now reached 86 per cent.

This was measured over a period of six months to one year after graduation, and many of them managed to secure a job with a good salary or pursue their studies at a higher level, he added.

Jabar Azman said currently, there are 640 courses offered at 231 GiatMara branches across the country with a duration between three months and two years.

In the meantime, he said GiatMara Jelutong became the first branch to offer the Family Care Services course for six months as an initial preparation to face future challenges as Malaysia heads toward an ageing nation.

“The course is unique because it combines the early childhood care module and the elderly care module. It will also be offered in other branches from October, targeting Kemas, Perpaduan and private nursery assistants,” he said.

At the graduation ceremony, a mother and daughter pair received their certificates after completing the Fashion and Dressmaking course at GiatMara Batu Kawan, near here.

Wheelchair-bound graduate Hawati Hassan, 59, said she never thought of taking up the course, but during the registration of her eldest daughter Farah Yuhana Muhamad Yusoff, 34, she spontaneously asked if she could do so.

“The management informed me that they accept students regardless of age, so I registered as well. This means I studied with my child for six months.

“I am the oldest in my class, but I really enjoyed learning. Alhamdulillah, Farah and I are working to open our own shop, and we are currently taking orders at home,” said Hawati, who was happy to don the convocation robe for the first time. - Bernama