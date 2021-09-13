High hopes for smooth Parliament sitting, compliance with SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: The opening of the fourth session of the 14th Parliament today has raised the lawmakers’ hopes to have smooth sitting of the Dewan Rakyat with everyone complying with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, for one, tweeted: “I do hope the Parliament sitting will continue running safely and smoothly.”

“I also want to remind all Members of Parliament (MPs) to comply with the SOP set for the Parliament sitting by taking into consideration the advice of National Security Council (MKN) and Ministry of Health (MOH) and be a good example to the people,” he said.

The opening of the fourth session of the 14th Parliament was graced by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Meanwhile, Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin tweeted that she would be attending the sitting from home this week as she is undergoing self-quarantine after being listed as close contact to a Covid-19 patient.

“May the sitting runs smoothly and safely from Covid-19,” he said.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his tweet also expressed hope that the institution of Parliament will remain strong and be upheld as one of the important elements in parliamentary democracy and the rule of law concept.

Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, on the other hand, posted on Facebook that he would continue ensuring the voices of the people were being heard at Dewan Rakyat.

He said the Parliament, as the symbol of the democracy in the country and the reflection of the people’s aspirations should never be taken for granted.

“Malaysia is a sovereign and constitutional country that practices parliamentary democracy. May Allah ease everything for the benefit of the people and the future of our beloved country,” he said.

Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming, in his tweet also reminded all MPs to uphold the integrity of Parliament.

“The Parliament is a symbol of the country’s independence and the highest legislative institution where the voices of the people are heard,” he said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong in his royal address at the opening of Parliament earlier today, among others, advised all quarters to practise deliberative democracy in finding solutions to any problem.

His Majesty welcomed the openness of the government in giving opportunities to various quarters including Members of Parliament to get involved in public governance. — Bernama