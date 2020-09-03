High IQ does not guarantee great success

PETALING JAYA: The assumption that everyone with a high intelligence quotient (IQ) will have a superior advantage over others is not necessarily true.

While many highly intelligent people have become very successful in life, some have turned out to be just average when they join the workforce.

Similarly, some individuals who were unsuccessful in school have gone on to achieve great success in life.

Academic excellence does not necessarily translate into success, according to Tan Kee Aun, who is chairman of the Malaysian Mensa Society for individuals with the highest IQ.

“People with a high IQ are able to address situations and find ways to solve problems quickly.

“They can brainstorm ideas fast and are quick learners. But you must know how to strategically place them,” Tan told theSun yesterday.

“Academic excellence is a mediocre way to identify success.

“If you can score 9As in your SPM, it doesn’t mean you will succeed in the workforce.

“It just boils down to you being good in a history or math test.

“In fact, studies have shown that when you undertake a university course, it is already outdated by the time you graduate,” Tan said.

There were also individuals with a high IQ who have been let down by the education system, but were resourceful enough to succeed in the real world.

Math genius Adi Putra Abdul Ghani was unable to pursue his tertiary education without an SPM qualification, but despite being rejected by the government he went on to publish 12 books and now runs his own company.

Tan pointed out that there were also individuals with a high IQ who have become leaders in the corporate world.

“Yeoh Chen Chow is the co-founder of a venture capital firm Fave Group, while Ahmad Hadri Haris is the chief executive officer of Malaysian Green Technology Corporation.

“These are members of our society who are natural leaders.

“In general, being smart translates to success in the workplace, provided you have the adaptability.

“Success is broad, and intelligence is not the silver bullet to succeed.

“To those with a high IQ, I would encourage them to take the time to know what they really want.

“Not everything will fall into place and get you to where you want to be, and the biggest mistake is assuming academic excellence will get you there.

“Parents and society should also play their role in helping these high IQ individuals.

“Make the effort to find out what their interests are, and cultivate them to get there,” said Tan.

“At the end of the day, if we are talking about corporate progression, your skill set needs to match your job for you to do well.”