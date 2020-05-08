High-level MCO compliance: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The compliance by Malaysians to the Movement Control Order (MCO) is high with majority of them having understood the government’s purpose in enforcing it, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said apart from complying with the order imposed by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country, most of them have also been able to discipline themselves to comply with all the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

“When the first phase of MCO was introduced, although it was something that the people had never expected, requiring them to stay at home, but yet they abide by the order.

“I understand that although they complained, yet they still abide by the regulations and understand why the government is implementing the MCO, compared with other countries, where there are demonstrations against the MCO.

“When told not to go out of the house, they went out to have fun (instead), like staging concert at the beach and so on,” he told Bernama.

Ismail Sabri said this when asked to comment on the reaction by Malaysians, compared with the people of other countries, to the enforcement of the MCO.

He said even though the government had introduced a more relaxed Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), Malaysians did not take the opportunity to leave their house unnecessarily.

“We expected the situation to be a little chaotic on the first day of the CMCO, but when I walked around and look at some shopping malls in the federal capital, the situation seemed to be under control.

“During this CMCO period, there is also no limit for the people to go out after 10pm, and there is also no (more) roadblocks, but they can keep to the order of staying home and only go out when necessary,” he added.

According to Ismail Sabri, the situation clearly shows that Malaysians are capable of self-regulation in disciplining themselves to comply with the stipulated SOP.

He advised the public to continue with the present momentum of self-control and to make it a new culture for Malaysians.

Citing the people in Taiwan for their high-level of self-control, he said, the country recorded the lowest number of deaths due to Covid-19 and new cases of those infected by the virus, despite the absence of MCO. - Bernama