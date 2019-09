JOHOR BARU: A couple were killed after a Perodua Alza crashed into the high-powered motorcycle they were riding at Km29 Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing near Mersing.

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said Mohd Hanafi Ismail, 37, and Salimah Mohd Shafia, 40, both from Terengganu, died at the scene in the 9.25pm incident.

“Initial investigations found that Mohd Hanafi and Salimah were in a group of 20 that was heading to Desaru from Terengganu for the Desaru Bike Week while the Perodua Alza was heading to Endau, Mersing from Johor Baru.

“The Perodua Alza was believed to have entered the opposing lane while driving through a bend and collided with the victims’ Kawasaki Z800,“ he said in a statement today.

Cyril said another motorcyclist was also seriously injured and sent to Mersing Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama