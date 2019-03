KUALA LUMPUR: Three senior MPs and a senator from the DAP have sent a letter of demand to businessman Datuk Azwanuddin Hamzah, over several allegations he made against them on YouTube.

They are seeking an apology and damages from Azwanuddin, who is president of Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) and advisor to Gagasan Kuasa 3 (G3).

The three MPs — Lim Guan Eng, Lim Kit Siang and Tony Pua — and senator Liew Chin Tong, allege that they were defamed by Azwanuddin.

Their lawyer Ramkarpal Singh said that in a YouTube posting on Nov 21 last year, which was uploaded onto the G3 website the following day, Azwanuddin had alleged that Guan Eng, who is currently serving as the Finance Ministry, had organised daily prayers by Buddhists monks at the Finance Ministry.

The posting also claimed that Kit Siang and Pua had reallocated RM200 million meant for Malay youth to Chinese temples instead.

“Azwanuddin also alleged that Kit Siang and Pua had ordered the removal of the Malay agenda from the civil service, and that the DAP had ordered the appointment of Chinese into government-linked companies, thus hurting the Malay agenda,” Ramkarpal said.

“Azwauddin must apologise unreservedly and pay damages. If he fails to respond within seven days, a suit will be filed against him,” he added.