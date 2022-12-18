High-risk camping areas in Kedah advised to be temporarily closed

ALOR SETAR: High-risk camping and holiday areas in Kedah have been advised to be temporarily closed throughout this monsoon season to prevent any untoward incident.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad said the Tourism Division was collecting data related to the number of camping and holiday areas at risk and would bring it to the exco meeting on Wednesday.

“I will present this proposal paper at the exco meeting, and a press conference will be held after that,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Firdaus also advised the public to choose a low-risk holiday destination for the time being. - Bernama