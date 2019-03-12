High speed Internet a vital part of economic growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Just like electricity and water, high speed Internet access should now be regarded as a basic necessity.

In line with that, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry is paying close attention to enhancing digital connectivity by putting in place robust and pervasive digital infrastructure, its minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

“The digital revolution is upon us and this is a constantly changing landscape so we must keep up or risk being left behind,” he said.

High speed broadband Internet was critical to enable the country to leverage on the opportunities offered by the digital economy to bring economic growth, he added in his speech at the launch of the British-Malaysia Chambers of Commerce Digital Innovation Conference.

Gobind said filling the gaps in digital connectivity was necessary to promote balanced development for all states.

“Widespread adoption will lead to a transformation of traditional sectors such as agriculture, education, health, financial services and transportation,” he said. He added that efforts should also be made to ensure that the rural communities were not left out, and the development plan must include youth, women, the elderly and the disabled.

Gobind pointed out that the information and communications technology contributed RM247 billion to the national economy in 2017 while e-commerce value-added contribution to the gross domestic product improved over a seven-year period to RM85.8 billion in 2017, from RM37.7 billion in 2010.

He also warned that while Malaysia was widening its footprint in the digital economy, steps should also be taken to address cyber threats.

“Cyber security will be one of the most pressing issues of our time,” he added.