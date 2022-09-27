High tide: Avoid beaches around Kuala Langat

SHAH ALAM: The public is advised to avoid being in coastal areas around the Kuala Langat district due to the tidal phenomenon where exceptionally high tides are expected to hit the area for three days starting today.

The Kuala Langat Municipal Council (MPKL), through a post on Facebook yesterday, informed that Pantai Morib, Pantai Morib Baru, Pantai Kelanang, Pantai Batu Laut, Pantai Cunang and Tanjung Sepat Jetty will be closed to the public until Thursday (September 29).

“Any activities such as bathing, camping, picnicking, fishing, boating and trading will not be allowed in the area,” it added.

The public can contact the MPKL Rapid Squad at 012-3004256 for further inquiries and complaints regarding the phenomenon. — Bernama