BATU PAHAT: While others elsewhere are enjoying the high tide phenomenon, but four families in Kampung Parit Jambi and Bagan Laut, Rengit, here have a different tale to tell.

The houses of the four families were flooded with sea water since 10am yesterday due to the high tide phenomenon that often occurs at the end of December.

One of the residents, Zakir Othman, 45, said the high tide was a common phenomenon among those living in the coastal area around Rengit and Senggarang, here.

Zakir, who is also Kampung Bagan Laut Village Community Management Council (MPKK) chairman, said the phenomenon began to worry the residents around as it has become more serious over the last five years.

“In the meantime, the seawater began to enter the residential area and also resulted in the village’s roads being flooded, so that some of the residences around here were cut off,“ he said when met at his residence, here today.

“During the high tide phenomena today, the four families were affected when huge tides suddenly rose up to adult thigh level.

“In the past when high tide occurs, it only involves the orchard area only, but in recent years it became more serious when it even surpassed the embankment built by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), which is 250 metres away from the residents’ houses.

In the meantime, Batu Pahat Municipal Council (MPBP) chief whip Malik Faishal Ahmad said the ministry viewed the matter seriously and would notify the District Office, JPS and rescue agencies to prepare for the worse.

“From the survey this morning, I found that there are parts of the embankment that was damaged and if no action is taken by the authorities some 2,000 residents would be at risk.

“I also hope the state government looks at the problem, the action that needs to be taken is a long-term solution rather than a temporary one. In the past five years about 200 acres of land has been affected,“ he said.

Meanwhile, at about 6pm, the water level was gradually receding, but the phenomenon is expected to recur on Dec 27. — Bernama