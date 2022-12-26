High tide in Tanjung Piai attracts tourists

PONTIAN: The high tide phenomenon that occurs at the Tanjung Piai National Park, here, continues to be an attraction for tourists and local residents, especially during the school holidays.

Tanjung Piai National Park assistant manager Afendi Abdullah said the high tide is scheduled to occur until tomorrow with a maximum tide height of 3.6 metres today.

He said the high tide is normally from 10.30 am until 1 pm, with the maximum tide height at about 11.15 am.

“We are aiming to get 150,000 visitors and tourists to come here until the end of the year, with 4,000 visitors during the high tide phenomenon.

“For this year alone, as of November, we have received 140,000 visitors at Tanjung Piai National Park,“ he said when met by reporters after the Cuti-Cuti Malaysia Fun Ride Programme in conjunction with the Tanjung Piai High Tide Festival today.

The programme was also attended by Tourism Malaysia Southern Region director Muhamad Nasir Pahmi.

Afendi said the high tide phenomenon at Tanjung Piai National Park would occur three to four times in a year.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Nasir said that for this year’s Tanjung Piai High Tide Festival, visitors would also have the opportunity to participate in side events organised by the Southern Region Tourism Malaysia in collaboration with the Malaysian Children’s Cycling Club (BAAM) and the Batu Pahat BMX Cycling Club.

He said the cycling activity, which was held for the first time, will be included in the annual tourism calendar in the state due to the encouraging response from the public.

. “A total of 283 participants from Malaysia, 12 from Indonesia and five from Singapore are participating in this 30km-cycling event in the Tanjung Piai area,“ he said. - Bernama