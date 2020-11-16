High tide overflows in Kuala Selangor have receded

SHAH ALAM: The overflow of seawater at Jalan Persekutuan near the Mustafa Supermarket and Lorong Yunus Sungai Sembilang, Kuala Selangor, due to the high tide phenomenon at about 6.25 am today, has fully receded after two hours.

Selangor Disaster Management Unit (UPBN) operations officer Muhammad Izzat Haziq Mohd Nazir, said in a statement today, that up to 11.30 am, all areas in Kuala Selangor district experiencing minor flooding due to seawater spilling over the bunds had also entirely subsided.

He said the affected areas in the district were the Bagan Pasir Tanjung Karang, Sungai Kajang fishermen jetty, Jalan Sungai Dungun, Bagan Sungai Kajang, Kampung Tok Adam, Ikan Bakar Pantai Jeram, Bagan Pasir Penambang, Bagan Sungai Janggut, Tambak Jawa and Sungai Buloh Sasaran.

Izzat Haziq said minor flooding in several other locations, among them at Port Klang, due to the high tide phenomenon, had also fully abated.

However, he said, the high tide phenomenon had caused a 10-metre crack at the Pantai Kelanang’s bund in Kuala Langat and repair works were being implemented by the state’s Irrigation and Drainage Department.

He added, despite the minor overflows at five districts, namely, Klang, Kuala Langat, Kuala Selangor, Sabah Bernam and Sepang since yesterday, there was no evacuation and the situation is under control.

The high tide phenomenon with sea levels reaching up to 5.8 metres, had hit Selangor beaches in the five districts since September. -Bernama