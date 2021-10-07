High tide phenomenon in Selangor under control -JBPM

SHAH ALAM: The high tide phenomenon that hit the Selangor coastline today is still under control with only minor seawater overflow reported in several areas.

State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said seawater overflow occurred in the Pantai Remis area in Kuala Selangor; Port Klang Jetty, Pulau Indah Jetty, Telok Gong, Port Klang and Tok Muda Jetty, Kapar in Klang.

He said the other areas experiencing the seawater overflow were Bagan Sungai Lang, Bagan Parit Baru, Bagan Nahkoda Omar, Bagan Sekinchan and Pantai Batu 3 in Sabak Bernam.

Norazam said the highest water level reading of 5.6 metres was reported today at 6.30am, adding that the phenomenon is expected to hit five districts in Selangor, namely Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Kuala Langat, Klang and Sepang.

He also advised those living in areas where the high tide phenomenon is expected to occur to be prepared and evacuate early to avoid any untoward incident.

In the meantime, Kuala Langat Municipal Council (MPKL) president Datuk Amirul Azizan Abd Rahim said MPKL personnel had been mobilised to monitor Pantai Kelanang; Pantai Baru Morib; Pantai Morib; Taman Harmoni Morib; Istana Bahagia Morib; Pantai Batu Laut; Pantai Chunang and Tanjung Sepat Jetty.

“The water level has been predicted to hit 5.6 metres from tomorrow until Oct 9,” he said in a separate statement.

He said MPKL would also close down resort areas and facilities along the beaches in the district and all water activities are prohibited during that period.

