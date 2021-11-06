High tide phenomenon: Over 20 areas in Terengganu at risk of floods

KUALA NERUS: The Civil Defence Force (APM) Terengganu has identified over 20 areas in seven districts that are at risk of floods due to the high tide phenomenon which is expected to occur from early this month until the end of December.

Its director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Mohd Rosman Abdullah (pix) said among the areas are Kampung Kuala Ibai in Kuala Terengganu; Kuala Besut and Kampung Pengkalan Atap (Besut); Kampung Seberang Pintasan (Dungun); Kampung Baru Kemasik (Kemaman); and Rusila (Marang).

“Based on the information we received from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, the high tide phenomenon is expected to occur from Nov 5 to 13 and Nov 18 to Dec 28 with waves up to 2.4 metres to 2.9 metres. The phenomenon could result in floods if they occur along with continuous heavy rains.

“As such, APM together with other agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department will monitor the situation regularly to ensure all residents in the areas are always in a safe condition,” he said when inspecting the high tide phenomenon at Pantai Seberang Takir, here last night.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rosman reminded the public to avoid going to the beaches to see the huge waves as they could endanger their safety.

On Nov 1, the Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement said, heavy downpours are expected to occur in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor from November until early January 2022 due to the Northeast Monsoon Season which started on Nov 3. — Bernama