High tide phenomenon: PPS closed, victims moved to transit centre

SANDAKAN: Victims of the high tide phenomenon in Kampung Forest here, who lost their homes in the incident last week, were today moved from the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Anib 2 to a transit centre,

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) officer in Sandakan, Captain Abdullah Sabaruddin, who is in-charge of the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) Secretariat, said the Malaysian victims, involving 67 families, were moved to their transit homes at the Batu Putih People’s Housing Program (PPR) near here.

The non-citizens were moved to Dewan PPR Taman Harmony here, he said.

He said the move was made following yesterday’s decision by JPBD for the PPS at SK Sungai Anib 2 to be closed today with the re-opening of the school session next week.

“It was also decided yesterday that the victims will be placed at the two PPR in transit for a month until Jan 31 and during that period they are required to look for a permanent residence,” he said when met by reporters during the process of transferring the victims at the PPS here today.

A total of 655 people, involving 114 families, were displaced due to the high tide phenomenon last Dec 24.

Some 110 wooden stilt houses along the coast in Kampung Forest collapsed in the incident. - Bernama