High tide phenomenon predicted in several areas till Thursday: Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has warned residents to brace themselves for the high tide phenomenon predicted in several areas until Thursday (Oct 13).

NADMA, an agency under the Prime Minister’s Department, said the National Hydrographic Centre predicted the areas involved to include Kuala Muda in Kedah; Bagan Datuk (Perak), Port Klang (Selangor) as well as Batu Pahat and Pontian in Johor.

The phenomenon is caused by the gravitational pull exerted on the earth when the moon and sun are aligned, which is likely to cause an overflow of water on land and flooding in low-lying areas along the coast.

“Residents near coastal areas are advised to be more aware and alert when the phenomenon occurs,” NADMA said on its Facebook page.

The public who require further information on the 2022 edition of the tide table can visit https://hydro.gov.my/ramalanpasangsurut.my - Bernama