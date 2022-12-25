High tide: Residents in coastal areas advised to vacate home - Sandakan police

SANDAKAN: The high tide phenomenon is expected to occur again in this district tonight and tomorrow night following the continuous rain warning until tomorrow by the Meteorological Department.

In view of that, Sandakan police chief ACP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek advised residents in the coastal areas to vacate their homes before 6 pm today as a precaution.

“I have inspected several places that are at risk and advised the residents to move to their relatives’ place or to a temporary relief centre (PPS) that will be identified in their respective areas,“ he told reporters when met at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Anib 2 here today.

About 100 houses in Kampung Forest here were damaged due to the high tide phenomenon that occurred at about 10 pm yesterday, affecting more than 300 residents, most of whom were evacuated to the PPS at SK Sungai Anib 2.

Abdul Fuad said he was grateful that there was no report of a casualty during the incident, but advised residents in risk areas to obey the orders issued by the security personnel, especially for them to evacuate.

He said besides Kampung Forest, the high tide also affected Kampung Tinusa 2 near here, but there was no damage to houses.

Meanwhile, Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong said she will discuss with the Sandakan Municipal Council (MPS) to request the use of housing units under the People’s Housing Program (PPR) as temporary accommodation for the victims.

“The victims have no place to stay and the PPS is not a long-term solution. I understand that there are PPR houses that have not been occupied which can be used while the victims look for another house,“ she said.

Housewife Nurita Mohammad Jara, 35, said she, along with her family, and neighbours started to evacuate their homes at 8 pm yesterday. - Bernama