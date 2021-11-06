High tide: Three states affected by floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The high tide phenomenon which occurred in Kedah, Perak and Johor inundated several areas causing flood victims in the three states to rise.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims this morning increased to 885 people from 240 families compared to 853 from 234 families yesterday.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said the district of Kota Setar showed the highest number of victims with 584 victims from 163 families at seven temporary relief centres (PPS) operating as at 8 am this morning.

“The seven PPS are SK (Sekolah Kebangsaan) Langgar, SK Suka Menanti, SK Darul Hikmah, SK Convent, SK Titi Gajah, SMK (Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan) SMK Convent dan SMK Simpang Kuala,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Muaz said for the district of Pendang, there were 287 victims from 75 families placed at two PPS namely Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah and Dewan Cenderawasih, Baling (10 victims from one family) in SK Tembak A while four victims were from one family in the SK Tualang PPS for Pokok Sena district.

In Ipoh, 70 residents were evacuated to the PPS at SK Panchor, Beruas in Manjung district after their houses came under 0.2 meter of water due to the high tide phenomenon last night.

In a statement, a Manjung District Disaster Management Committee secretariat spokesman said all residents of the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) in Panchor involving 21 families were relocated in stages from 8 pm.

He said various agencies including Civil Defence Force, police, Fire and Rescue Department, People’s Volunteer Corps and Welfare Department were monitoring the incident location and PPS.

In Hilir Perak, the high tide phenomenon which caused waves of up to a meter high at about 4.30 am resulted in the overflow of water into the houses of villagers in low-lying areas near the coastal areas of Sungai Perak in Teluk Intan.

A Hilir Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat spokesman said similar conditions took place yesterday when 12 areas in the district were affected by the phenomenon even though no victims were evacuated as water started subsiding after 7 am.

He said the affected locations were Kampung Sungai Kerawai; Kampung Terengganu; Pekan Teluk Intan; Kampung Esso; Kampung Pisang, Batak Rabik; Ban Taman Maharani; Lorong Kalat Batak Rabit; Batu 6 Jalan Maharajalela; Taman Muhibbah Batu 6; Taman Desa Aman; Kampung Batak Rabik and Lorong Masjid Kampung Bahagia.

He said APM is monitoring the areas for any untoward incidents.

In Johor, heavy rain for two hours clashing with the high tide in Kota Tinggi yesterday evening caused flash floods in Kampung Baru Sungai Mas and Kampung Muhibbah with 48 victims from nine families evacuated.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman, R.Vidyananthan said 43 people from eight families in Kampung Baru Sungai Mas were sheltered at Dewan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas PPS which was opened at 8 pm.

“Five individuals from one family were relocated to Balai Raya Kampung Muhibbah PPS at 10 pm,” he said, adding that water in both villages was receding this morning. — Bernama