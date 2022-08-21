High time for Sungai Skudai to be deepened, say flood victims

JOHOR BAHRU: Residents of Kampung Laut Batu 10 in Skudai here have called for river-deepening works to be carried out immediately in Sungai Skudai, saying they have had enough of dealing with flash floods.

A resident, Zulkifli Mat Ahwan, 43, said the area had been hit by flash floods at least twice a year because the river easily overflowed when it rained heavily.

In the latest flash floods yesterday, his house was submerged about two metres, destroying electrical appliances and a sofa set.

Zulkifli, who was born in the village, said he managed to move his car to higher grounds before the water level rose.

“If the river is deepened, the floods may not be so bad. The last time river-deepening works were undertaken was in the 90s,” the father of two said when met at his house today.

Ahmad Wahid, 75, who has been living there since the 70s, said he seemed to have been numbed by the frequent flooding in his village.

“It has happened every year, from 2000 until now. I can only hope that the government would do something to help for the sake of the next generation,” he added.

Another villager, Mohamad Ibrahim Sujimun, 27, said the floor of his storeroom collapsed in yesterday’s floods and water entered the family’s four vehicles.

“Apart from the two cars and two motorcycles, personal documents and belongings were also destroyed in the floods,” he added.

A two-hour downpour from about 3 pm caused several areas in this district to be flooded. The flood waters fully receded at 10 pm.

The number of evacuees dropped to 76 as at noon from 86 at 8 am today. - Bernama