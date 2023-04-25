High time to establish Borneon Civil Aviation Authority: Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (pix) has proposed the establishment of a Borneon Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) to regulate and oversee the aviation industry in Sabah and Sarawak.

He said it was high time for BCAA to be established, especially after reports of various issues and delays in the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia’s (CAAM) handling of aviation matters in Sabah.

Jeffrey said this includes controlling the airfares to Sabah and Sarawak, which could soar to be unreasonably expensive, during Aidilfitri.

“Air travel should not be burdensome as it is the only viable option for the two states, and instead of arguing about airfares, it is better for the transport minister and the federal government to resolve the issue,” he said in a statement today.

Jeffrey who is also Sabah Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industries Minister, said he believed that the BCAA could protect the interests of Sabah and Sarawak as well as Malaysians who travel to and from the states.

Jeffrey said the BCAA will focus on regulating and safeguarding the interests of the aviation industry in Sabah and Sarawak, besides trying to bring the industry in both states to greater heights through knowledge of local needs and situations.

“There are talented and qualified Sabahans, including some who are well educated, trained and certified by the aviation institution in the United States who can be employed as BCAA staff,” he said.

In the long run, Jeffrey said the BCAA will not only benefit Sabah but also the country’s aviation industry as a whole because international tourism is the main sector of economy for Sabah and Sarawak.

“In fact, the Kota Kinabalu International Airport is the second largest and second busiest airport in Malaysia and is a regional hub for many airlines with direct international flights.

“As such, it is high time to establish the BCAA since Sarawak is also planning to set up a boutique airline,” he said.

Jeffrey said Sabah is also discussing the possibility of venturing into the air cargo sector with a strong logistics group and making Sabah Air Aviation a regional airline for the BIMP-EAGA region.

“I will raise this matter at the next meeting of the Federal Cabinet Committee on MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963),” he added. - Bernama