Higher allocation allows for development of environmental sustainability: Nik Nazmi

PAPAR: The higher allocation of more than RM6.53 billion to the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC) under the Budget 2023 gives more room for development of environmental sustainability, its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said.

With an increase of 8.4 per cent compared to last year, the allocation would help promote green practices, protect the country’s natural treasures and create a more efficient and comprehensive disaster management system, he said

It also proves that the federal government emphasised the green agenda and wants to provide quality and comprehensive infrastructure for the people.

“The ministry received RM1.67 billion in operating allocation, while RM4.87 billion was given for development. We will also refine every government commitment in detail to combat climate change and its impact on the country.

“The ministry will also continue to take proactive steps to help the people and have a positive impact on the country,“ he told reporters after visiting the Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal (SOGT) here today.

Nik Nazmi said the Budget 2023 showed the government’s commitment to drive sustainable, inclusive and balanced economic growth that meets the needs of every stakeholder, in addition to reforming institutions and governance to restore investor confidence.

Besides that, he said his two-day visit to Sabah was aimed at seeing for himself how many projects, especially involving the ministry, were implemented in Sabah.

“The ministry is very committed to improving the delivery system through infrastructure projects that benefit Sabahans.

“I have visited several projects in Sabah today and have seen that they are capable of strengthening the water and electricity supply systems that will have an impact on Sabah’s economy,“ he added. - Bernama