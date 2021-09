KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) today confirmed the increase in chicken price in the state currently.

Its director, Saharuddin Mohd Kia in a statement said the inspections conducted at 18 wet markets, four hypermarkets and 24 supermarkets across Terengganu found that the price of chicken had gone up to as much as RM10 per kilogramme.

“The data show that the retail price at the wet markets has gone up to between RM8 and RM10 per kg, between RM6.90 and RM8.49 at the hypermarkets, and RM6.90 up to RM8.89 at the supermarkets.

“It is claimed by the traders in general that the price increase is due to a number of unavoidable factors like the lack of supply from the farms and increase in the price of chicken feed but we are still checking on these claims.

“We are also checking with the suppliers on the price and costs, and also on profiteering under the law. Stern action will be taken against traders trying to take advantage of the current situation,” he added.

The Terengganu KPDNHEP has, however, assured that there is sufficient supply of chicken for the people in Terengganu.

It also welcomes the cooperation of consumers by channelling information on malpractices or complaints to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my, its hotline at 1800-886-800, e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.m, the EzADU smart phone application, enforcement directive centre at 03-8882 6245/6088, to 019- 279 4317 via WhatsApp, to its Facebook page or Twitter account or by going to the KPDNHEP Terengganu office.

The media had earlier reported complaints from restaurant and catering service operators in Terengganu of having to absorb the sudden increase in the price of chicken. — Bernama