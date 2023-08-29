Higher Education Ministry sets KPI for varsities collaborating with TDA

MUAR: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) has set a key performance indicator (KPI) for universities that cooperate with the Technology Depository Agency (TDA), which is under the Ministry of Finance, in the development of laboratories for research purposes.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the KPI is to ensure the ministry is aware of the results of the research conducted by the universities before it is developed comprehensively.

He said that among the public universities having laboratories in collaboration with the TDA are Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

“The ministry hopes that these universities will take full advantage of the collaboration because it will help to enhance the capacity and strength to conduct research.

“The universities will then be involved in drafting and planning knowledge that can be developed,” he said after witnessing the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the KPT and TDA at UTHM Pagoh here today.

According to Mohamed Khaled, the signing of the MoU will see UTHM benefitting from the TDA as two of its laboratories will cooperate in the transfer of technology and expertise, involving the development of device hardware and software and the transfer of technology and knowledge in the fields of cybersecurity and the rail sector.

“For example, the EDEN laboratory will focus on the transfer of expertise in the rail sector, especially for adapting real operation environment for the MRT Putrajaya line project,” he said, adding that both these initiatives will involve an estimated investment of RM52.27 million. -Bernama