KUALA LUMPUR: It would be pointless for the government to offer higher prices to Kampung Baru landowners as the cyclical effect would be dearer houses in future, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“This will cause us difficulties in selling it. Kampung Baru is for the Malays and they have not got a lot of money.

“If we want to follow the price of land outside of Kampung Baru, some which are up to RM7,000 per sq ft the Malays would not come in,“ he told reporters after opening the Malaysian Medical Equipment Expo (MEDEX) 2019, in Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, here today.

When asked about the purported low price offered to Kampung Baru land owners, Mahathir said it was to retain ownership or repurchase among the Malays.

“That is why we gave a cheap ‘special price’, the person is selling their land for cheap, we too can develop cheap apartments and flats which will be affordable for the Malays,“ he said.

Mahathir said many Malays failed to buy the land again after they sold it.

“We see where the Malays have land, they are poor, they sell at a good price, but they can’t afford to get it back.

“The land will be in somebody else’s hands but we want Kampung Baru to continue to be occupied by Malays.

“Many Malays wouldn’t buy at a higher price. If we follow the market price, Malays would not come in to Kampung Baru anymore,“ he said.

It has been reported that the government was offering RM850 per sq ft to buy the land in Kampung Baru to be developed but was refused by land owners who hoped that the government will offer at least RM1,200 per sq ft.