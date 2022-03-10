Higher quota for M’sia-S’pore land VTL beginning Monday - Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The daily quota for passengers travelling under the Malaysia-Singapore land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) will be increased from 2,160 to 3,420 people beginning Monday (March 14), said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said this would enable more people to travel between the two countries without having to undergo quarantine and meet other requirements imposed previously.

The increased quota came on the heels of the ministry’s earlier announcement to increase passenger capacity from 50 per cent to 100 per cent on Feb 6.

“In this connection, the sale of bus tickets under the higher daily quota will start tomorrow for travel beginning Monday and subsequent days,” he said in a statement today.

He said the bus company appointed by Malaysia at the Larkin Terminal in Johor Bahru would continue to operate the land VTL to Singapore and passengers are still subject to existing requirements, including a Covid-19 pre-departure test (PDT) and on-arrival test (OAT).

Wee also said the land VTL agreement with Singapore would remain in force to ensure the safety of commuters crossing the Johor Causeway although Malaysia would be entering the transition to endemic phase on April 1 with its travel protocols.

“This bilateral agreement will be studied from time to time by both countries and any decisions made will be announced,” he said. — Bernama