Higher retail fuel prices for coming week

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will be higher by six sen at RM1.31 and RM1.61 per litre, respectively, for the week of May 16 to 22, the Finance Ministry announced today.

It said in a statement that the retail price of diesel will also be higher, by five sen, at RM1.45 per litre.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes and will take the appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. - Bernama