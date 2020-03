PETALING JAYA: Apart from ensuring personal hygiene, spending time in the sun can also help to reduce the risk of a Covid-19 infection.

Virologist Prof Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit said the virus generally does not survive well in high temperatures.

“It is a good idea to go to parks to get greater sunlight exposure,” he said, adding that personal hygiene is essential to keep one safe.

Lam said drinking sufficient amounts of water to prevent dehydration is as important as washing and sanitising the hands as a precautionary measure.

However, he said drinking hot or warm water or gargling with salt water and vinegar will not work. “That is only for bacterial infections.”

Lam said Covid-19 spreads at a faster rate but it is also not as deadly as its “older sibling”, SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

Unlike SARS, someone who has been infected by Covid-19 may not show any symptoms or the symptoms only surface at a later stage.

“As such, those infected are slow to seek medical advice, thus giving them a longer period to spread the virus.”

Symptoms of SARS show up quickly and that pushes people to seek medical attention immediately, curtailing its transmission, he added.

To date, more than 150,000 people have already tested positive for Covid-19 globally and about 5,000 patients have lost their lives.

At the height of the SARS pandemic – from November 2002 to July 2003 – just over 8,000 people were infected but 774 died. This gives SARS a mortality rate of 9.6% compared with less than 4% for Covid-19.

Lam said preliminary findings from various studies show that the stability of the Covid-19 virus is about the same as that of the SARS virus.

He said both viruses will last for up to three hours after being exposed via aerosolisation.