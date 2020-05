SEREMBAN: Multiple use of water at residential premises throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) has led to an increase in utility bills, said Negri Sembilan Water Company Sdn Bhd (SAINS) director Wan Rasdi Wan Ismail.

He said they had received numerous complaints from consumers who were dissatisfied on receiving bills which they claimed were much higher than usual after SAINS took the meter readings from May 6.

“In fact the increase in water bills applies to all consumers in the country during the MCO period which commenced on March 18. The increase in utility bills involved not only water bills but also electricity bills which also increased during the MCO.

“During the MCO families were at home and of course the use of water for all activities took place over a period of 24 hours as compared to the use of water before the MCO period,” he told reporters here, today.

Elaborating, he said that on average the state’s water usage was within 30 to 50 cubic metres per month, however, it increased once or twice during the MCO period.

In the meantime, he said they were ready to talk to anyone who were facing difficulties to settle the payments and they can come to the SAINS office for complaints and to arrange to pay their bill amount in installments.

For any inquiries and information on the issue, customers can call the toll-free SAINS number at 1-800-88-6982 or come directly to the SAINS Customer Service counter, he said. - Bernama