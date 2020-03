KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) recorded the highest internet traffic peak of 532 gigabytes per second (Gbps) compared to 2019’s highest traffic peak record of 500 Gbps since the Movement Control Order was enforced on Wednesday.

MyIX said as the order, which was meted out to control and curb the rise in Covid-19 cases by restricting movement and mass gatherings from March 18 to 31, confined most people to their homes, it has significantly increased the demand for internet connectivity.

Chairman Chiew Kok Hin said the association has taken additional measures to ensure uninterrupted internet services to households, given the rising demand.

“Our industry players are extremely committed towards uninterrupted connectivity and have upgraded their capacity in anticipation of traffic surges,” he said.

In addition, he said since most internet service providers (ISPs) and content distribution networks (CDNs) are directly peered with MyIX with sufficient capacity, the public should not be experiencing any degradation of internet connectivity.

Chiew said MyIX’s infrastructure is classified as being a critical national infrastructure and as such, security has also been strengthened in line with the guidance of the National Security Council under the Home Ministry.

He said it is also timely for MyIX to open two new nodes in Cyberjaya for more networks to join its internet exchange and thus extending MyIX’s reach while increasing its presence points throughout the country.

Currently, he said MyIX is operating two additional nodes, which are located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor and Kuching, Sarawak, to complement the main nodes at the AIMS Data Centre and CSF Building in Cyberjaya, Selangor.

“These nodes are essentially access switches located at various alternative sites, thereby enabling members and peering partners to connect to ISPs, other members and content hosted by MyIX,” he said.

He said since ISPs and CDNS are spread across various data centres, these nodes served to provide additional exchange points for ISPs and CDNs to better connect with one another, especially useful when connecting from remote locations.

“The nodes also ensure improved latency for interconnectivity with other networks. They would be instrumental in further enhancing the stability and performance of internet connections, lowering connection costs while minimising traffic bottlenecks,” he added.

MYIX is a non-profit and first neutral internet exchange where local ISPs and content providers connect to exchange internet traffic. — Bernama