Highway maintenance work halted for smooth traffic flow: Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) has ordered maintenance work on all highways be halted from today until May 7.

He said the move was to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and not disrupt people’s journeys during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration thus ensuring the comfort and safety of highway users.

“The maintenance work is necessary to ensure that our highway is at the best level of maintenance but we can postpone the work first so as not to disturb road users during this festival. That is important,“ he said.

He said this when met by reporters after conducting an inspection of Highway and Toll Preparation at the Gombak Toll Plaza here today.

He said the halt on maintenance work was agreed upon by all highway concession companies and the directive was issued following a viral video on social media regarding the lanes on the highway being partially closed following maintenance work.

Asked about the preparedness of the highway to receive a high flow of traffic, Nanta said he was assured that the highway concession companies had provided the best user service involving the readiness of the ‘Emergency Response Team’ and feedback to the highway concession from users.

Meanwhile, in a statement he said the implementation of the free Rahmah Toll will start from 12.01 midnight tomorrow (April 19) to 11.59 pm on April 21 (Friday) and on April 24 (Monday) from 12.01 midnight to 11.59 pm.

“Giving free tolls for four days for all classes of vehicles on all 33 highways is the first time the government has given highway users. Previously the longest period for free tolls was for two days in conjunction with the 2023 Chinese New Year holiday on all highways.

“Although no toll fee is charged, Touch ‘N Go card users still need to touch the card on the device (reader) found in the toll lane,“ he said.

He said the ministry expects most of the highway users to seize the opportunity to enjoy free tolls by reorganising their journey back home.

Among the 33 highways involved in giving free Rahmah Toll are the North-South Expressway (PLUS), the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (LEKAS), the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (LINKEDUA), the Penang Bridge (JPP) and the East Coast Expressway Phases 1 and 2 .

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the implementation of free toll for four days on 33 highways across the country in conjunction with Aidilfitri involving all classes of vehicles. - Bernama