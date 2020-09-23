Highway robbery: Cops record statement of video recorder, seven other

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded the statements of eight witnesses over the daring armed robbery of more than RM3 million worth of jewellery, cash and a four-wheel drive vehicle at the Sungai Besi Expressway here yesterday.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi said one of the witnesses had even recorded the incident and shared it on social media.

“The 3.35 pm incident involved losses amounting to RM67,000 in cash, jewellery worth RM3 million as well as a Toyota Hilux car,” he told Bernama today.

He said that the one who recorded the incident was an e-hailing driver who failed to contact the police.

He urged the public to immediately contact the police should they come across any criminal activities instead of just sharing it on social media.

“Such action will only allow the criminals to escape or even lead to untoward incidents,” he said.

It was reported that a gold salesman and his friend faced some anxious moments when they were robbed by three men armed with machetes on the expressway.

The victims were on their way to distribute the jewellery around Kuala Lumpur when their vehicle was blocked by two black Toyota Hilux before the three armed men broke its window, dragged them out of the car and sped off.

The two victims, aged 21 and 47, were left by the roadside. They were also injured by the shattered glass pieces.

Police found the stolen vehicle in Damansara, but it had already been set on fire and Zairulnizam said the case is investigated under Section 395/397 for armed robbery.-Bernama