Highway users laud CNY toll exemption

KUALA LUMPUR: The exemption of toll charges for all vehicles today and tomorrow in conjunction with Chinese New Year would help save costs and reduce traffic congestion in toll areas, said road users.

Private employee Amir Zahin, 32, said such an initiative will help reduce traffic congestion experienced by Malaysians each time there is a festival that involves interstate travel.

“When toll charges are waived, it brings relief to many people (highway users), as they will not need to queue to pay the toll charges, which inevitably delays travel and causes (traffic) congestion,” said Amir, who will be travelling to Perak to attend a wedding tomorrow.

He said the Chinese New Year celebration also involves other races who will take the opportunity to go on vacation with their families.

Management and Science University student Chew Kai Li, 23, said such an initiative would also help the public save on travelling costs, especially on long journeys that involve high toll charges.

“Waiving toll charges will surely help to save costs and reduce congestion due to Touch ’N Go and Radio Frequency Identification,” said Chew, who will return to Kuala Selangor tomorrow.

Civil servant Hanan Afiqa Mohd Jazri, 26, who will be returning to Malacca, said free toll charges nationwide will benefit all communities as they will also take the opportunity to return to their hometowns.

Another civil servant, Lee Xi Yi, who is planning to return to her hometown in Perak tomorrow, welcomes a toll exemption as it will help people to return home to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that toll exemptions will be given to all vehicles nationwide today and tomorrow in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration. – Bernama