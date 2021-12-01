Hike in ice price not justified — PM

PUTRAJAYA: Ice manufacturers do not have a good reason to increase the price of their products in the local market, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Commenting on the 50 sen increase for a packet of ice cubes, Ismail Sabri said this should not have happened as the government did not increase water and electricity tariffs.

“The price of ice should not have increased because the government maintains water and electricity supply at a cheap rate without any increase,” he told reporters after conducting price checks on essential goods at MyFarm Outlet Kasih here today.

He said this situation was unlike the hike in bread price which was due to an increase in flour price.

“Our country does not grow wheat; we import flour. So, this has an impact on bread price,” he said.

Following complaints from various quarters, Ismail Sabri wants the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to conduct a thorough study on the factor of production costs.

“We want information on costs at every supply chain.

“The government does not want the people to be burdened with price hikes for essential goods due to the production cost factor,” he said. — Bernama