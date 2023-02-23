Himpit 2023: Investigation papers sent to state prosecutor’s office

KUALA TERENGGANU: The police submitted investigation papers on a controversial parade held during the two-day PAS Youth gathering ‘Himpunan Pemuda Islam Terengganu’ (Himpit 2023) to the state prosecutor’s office yesterday, says Terengganu Police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa.

He said the department completed the investigations under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. after recording the statements of 36 individuals involved in the parade.

Rohaimi said police had received five reports regarding the parade which was alleged to disrupt public order and affect racial harmony.

The event organised by Terengganu PAS Youth Council (DPPNT) last Friday (Feb 17) in Setiu sparked controversy when participants marched carrying replica weapons such as swords and spears.

However, PAS youth chief Mohd Harun Isa reportedly said that the participants were only following the theme of the parade and it was similar to cosplay events held across the country. - Bernama