KUALA LUMPUR: HIMSS and Forrester recently announced a research partnership to investigate the evolving digital doctor-patient relationship.

The research effort will survey global health system leaders to measure digital health technology adoption and emerging strategies for measuring and managing patient experience, as well as physician burnout.

Health systems are making increased investments in new patient engagement channels, virtual care platforms, chronic disease management solutions and healthcare analytics solutions that have the potential to impact both clinical outcomes and total cost of care.

The healthcare industry has long struggled to meaningfully address physician burnout and there is little consensus on the best approach to measure its prevalence within an organisation.

The industry needs more visibility into emerging strategies aimed at measuring and managing provider burnout and patient experience. This research partnership aims to achieve this goal.

Results from the HIMSS-Forrester research effort will be presented at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida, on Mar 11.

HIMSS is a global adviser and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem via information and technology while Forrester is one of the world’s most influential research and advisory firms. — Bernama