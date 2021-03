PETALING JAYA: Despite the progress that has been made, Malaysian society remains largely patriarchal. The preference for sons over daughters is a symptom of this condition.

It is this social structure, which affirms the power of men over women, that has left women with fewer opportunities, experts told theSun.

According to Selangor Friends of Women Association secretary Suguna Papachan, the conditioning starts from childhood.

“Unlike boys, girls are the ones who stand in for the mother in looking after their younger siblings and to take on household chores.

Through this, girls learn the skills of caring.”

She added that coupled with conservative religious concepts, the patriarchy structure makes women feel trapped and deny them employment opportunities.

“Some women, especially those who are assertive, manage to break out of the grasp of this structure, but how many are prepared to do so?

“Ours is a modern society with technological advances, yet we hold on to archaic ideas of gender roles. Both genders need to work and bring in the income to support the demands of a growing family and support each other in the care responsibilities.”

Suguna added that the assumption that men are better than women persists despite the fact that women are better at multi-tasking, an essential quality in business.

She said businesses should enable care responsibilities to be brought to the workplace to enable women to perform their professional duties without compromising their domestic needs.

“This is possible, as demonstrated by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden.”

Arden was in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly in September 2018, with her six-week-old daughter Neve Te Aroha in tow, making her the first world leader to bring her baby along for the assembly.

Suguna was commenting on a recent LinkedIn study that showed 45% of women said they were getting fewer opportunities than men, and six in 10 women feel they have missed out on raises and promotions.

Sociologist Dr Nor Azlili Hassan said gender inequality in familial and household responsibilities are to blame for the sense of inequity.

She said in a patriarchal society, women are economically weaker than men, making them dependent on their male partner.

“There is also the perception that women are not able to lead as well as men. As a result, they are rarely given opportunities for promotion, especially to top positions that require them to lead other employees,” she told theSun.

Nor Azlili pointed out that often, the balance in empowerment and opportunities are tipped in favour of men, leaving women more vulnerable.

“As a result, the negative impact of a pandemic on women is usually far greater.”

She said a pandemic, such as the Covid-19 scourge that has swept across the globe, also has a greater negative impact on women’s career progression.

About a quarter of women in Malaysia are in non-permanent employment and are either self-employed, informal workers or unpaid family workers. As a result, they do not have security guarantees like those enjoyed by workers in the formal sectors, she added.

“This makes them particularly vulnerable to reduced or loss of income during the pandemic.”

She said other issues that separate women from men in the labour market are lack of education and experience and as well as the quality of paid occupation.

“There are fewer opportunities for them to acquire the necessary professional skills, undergo training or be given guidance through networking and connections. These are barriers that deny women of the opportunities for advancement in the workforce,” she added.