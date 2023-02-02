Hindu group warns devotees of milk powder containing animal ingredients

PETALING JAYA: The Penang Hindu Association (PHA) has warned consumers, especially Hindu devotees preparing for Thaipusam through a lacto-vegetarian diet, to be more cautious of certain powdered milk brands that contain animal-derived ingredients.

The association’s president P. Murugiah stated that Hindu devotees would observe a lacto-vegetarian diet in anticipation for the holy occasion.

“During this period, the diet of the devotees will be mainly milk-based products, namely, milk, yogurt, thayiru (curd) and mooru (seasoned buttermilk), apart from other greens and non-animal derived foods.

“The main ingredient of all these items is milk, and milk powder is seen as a popular household choice since it works out to be cheaper, convenient, and a more shelf-stable alternative than fresh milk,” he said in his statement.

He also claimed that through their findings, PHA had discovered that some milk powder brands have included Docosahexaenoic acid or DHA, a popular ingredient mainly found in infant and children’s formula milk, which is also an omega-3 fatty acid found in fish.

“Although scientific research has indicated the health benefits of DHA to children and adults, Penang Hindu Association believes that it is morally obliged to highlight that DHA is an omega-3 fatty acid found in fish,” he added.

The PHA president, however, expressed his concerns that other brands may have overlooked mentioning the animal-derived ingredient in their milk powder products.

He suggested that these companies can include a ‘simple print or symbol’ on their products indicating its suitability for vegetarians.

Murugiah also cautioned kavadi bearers and devotees carrying milk pots during Thaipusam to be ‘extra cautious’ of the milk sold to devotees.

“PHA seeks the cooperation of manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers to ensure that proper labelling and declaration on the food packages are provided so that the consumers are not misled,” he said.

He also mentioned that eventhough fresh milk is used in other ceremonies during Thaipusam, curd is also used, and if the curd contained animal-based ingredients, it would disrupt the sanctity of the religious ceremonies.

Murugiah also called for transparency in the food manufacturing industry pertaining to informing consumers of the food item’s ingredients.

“Penang Hindu Association urges all those involved in the food manufacturing industry, including producers, wholesalers and distributors to state clearly on the labels to indicate if the product has non- vegetarian content.

“This is of paramount importance as many of the consumers are vegetarians for religious convictions, health reasons or as a personal choice,” he said.