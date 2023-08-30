Hiring parolees gives them new lease of life

GEORGE TOWN: Recruitment of parolees (ODPs) and the Ihsan Madani Prisoners’ Release on Licence (PBSL) programme by employers is an initiative to give the affected group a second chance to start a new life.

The owner of a vehicle and building cleaning company,, K. Suraindran, said he has hired over 200 paroled and PBSL prisoners since 2019

Suraindran, 40, said he was working with prison authorities to give prisoners the opportunity to get training and jobs to start their new lives after release.

“Besides overcoming the problem of shortage of foreign labour, recruiting prisoners through OD and PBSL is one of our efforts as an initiative to give the affected group a second chance to start a new life.

“In fact, I was a bit apprehensive about having prisoners working in my company at first. Initially, I hired only two in 2019, but after that I took in more people because they can do the work and follow instructions,“ he told reporters here today.

Suraindran received two more prisoners who were conditionally released and are among the 16 Penang Remand Prison inmates selected to participate in the PBSL Ihsan Madani in conjunction with National Day 2023 today.

Besides the monthly income based on the minimum wage, Suraindran said he will also provide the prisoners with accommodation, food and drinks during working hours.

A former prisoner working with Suraindran, 40-year-old Oii (no full name given), who was previously sentenced to eight months' imprisonment for a drug offence, said he made the most of the opportunity given to him to avoid being involved in crime again.

“I am really touched by this opportunity because I was released four months early to work here and I think this is the best start for me to develop into a more useful person.

“Not only that, this job will also allow me to be independent and earn an income to support myself,“ said Oii, who hails from Sungai Dua and used to work as a cook. -Bernama