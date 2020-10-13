Hishammuddin and Wang Yi meet, with vaccine for Covid-19 top of the agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein begins meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (pix), here, Tuesday, with the status and availability of the China-produced Covid-19 vaccines set to be the highlight of the meet.

Hishammuddin and Wang are scheduled for a face-to-face talk before proceeding to a bilateral meeting at a hotel here.

Discussions between the two leaders would include opportunities to enhance economic cooperation, post-pandemic collaborations, and strengthening existing ties and cooperative efforts between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing.

According to a Malaysian official, regional and global issues of common concern, including on the South China Sea, would also be discussed.

Securing the vaccine to Covid-19 has been a paramount mission for all countries as the deadly virus continue to ravage, to date killing over one million people and infecting over 37.7 million people worldwide to date.

Wang told Asean foreign ministers in a meeting via video conference in September that China would prioritise the distribution of the vaccines to Asean countries after the republic meets its domestic needs.

Wang, who is also China’s State Councillor, is currently on an official visit to several Asean countries -- with Cambodia as his first stop -- before arriving here Monday on a strict standard operating procedures amid the country’s battle against the third wave of the pandemic.

He is scheduled to leave for Singapore later today, and will conclude his tour with visit to Laos and Thailand.

He had last visited Malaysia in 2018.-Bernama